BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.