BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
