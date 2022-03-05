BitNautic Token (BTNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,479.00

BitNautic Token (CURRENCY:BTNT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. BitNautic Token has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $7,479.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitNautic Token

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

