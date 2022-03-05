Bitcoin Gold Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $525.85 million and $13.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $30.02 or 0.00076899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00292239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00085510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004088 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

