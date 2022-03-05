Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

BDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “na” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$9.36. 64,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$502.59 million and a PE ratio of 9.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.