Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.41.

Biogen stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $200.36 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average of $259.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

