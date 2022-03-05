Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Bio-Techne worth $66,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $417.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $338.79 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.76 and its 200-day moving average is $467.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

