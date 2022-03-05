Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) to announce $283.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.60 million and the lowest is $281.90 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $243.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $417.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $338.79 and a one year high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

