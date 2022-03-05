BinaryX (BNX) One Day Volume Tops $54.13 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $71.08 million and $54.13 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $35.14 or 0.00089946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007646 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005324 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00293310 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

