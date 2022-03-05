BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

BIGC stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

