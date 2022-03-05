BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

BigCommerce stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

