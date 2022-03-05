Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Big Lots updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

NYSE BIG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

