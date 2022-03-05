BIDR 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.23 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $52.23 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.80 or 0.06662093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,003.50 or 0.99756109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002903 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.