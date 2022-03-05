Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCYC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

