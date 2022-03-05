B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. 1,799,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after buying an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,095,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

