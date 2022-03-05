B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

