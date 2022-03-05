Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the January 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWMX stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $655.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

