Berenberg Bank Trims XP Power (LON:XPP) Target Price to GBX 5,600

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 3,485 ($46.76) on Wednesday. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($46.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,779.38 ($77.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £684.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,755.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,083.79.
XP Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
