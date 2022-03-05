Berenberg Bank Trims XP Power (LON:XPP) Target Price to GBX 5,600

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 3,485 ($46.76) on Wednesday. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($46.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,779.38 ($77.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £684.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,755.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,083.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 36 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. XP Power’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

