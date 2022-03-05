Berenberg Bank Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €21.40

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €21.60 ($24.27) to €21.40 ($24.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Grifols by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth $1,444,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 214,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 269,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

