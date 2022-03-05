Berenberg Bank Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target to €62.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Basf has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

