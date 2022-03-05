Berenberg Bank Cuts Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Price Target to €36.00

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSNVY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Corbion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corbion from €43.00 ($48.31) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Corbion stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Corbion has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

