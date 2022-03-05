Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

