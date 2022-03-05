Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) PT Raised to €18.00 at Berenberg Bank

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. Bénéteau has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

