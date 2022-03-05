Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €71.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.50 ($106.18).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €42.67 ($47.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.29. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €42.62 ($47.89) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($78.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

