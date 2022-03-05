Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

