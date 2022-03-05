Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Bausch Health Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.