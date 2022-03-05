Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.02% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.27 ($90.19).

Basf stock opened at €51.20 ($57.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is €65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

