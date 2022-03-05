Barclays Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

