Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

BWFG stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

