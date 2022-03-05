Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,335 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of OGE Energy worth $90,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

