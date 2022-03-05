Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,857 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of Donaldson worth $88,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Donaldson by 88.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.