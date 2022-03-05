Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amgen were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

