Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Sysco were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

