Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 60,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 762,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,213,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

