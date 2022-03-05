Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

