Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$149.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BMO traded down C$1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,842. The firm has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.81. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$107.36 and a one year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

