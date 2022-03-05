Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.60 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $13.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.70. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.71.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$146.25 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$107.36 and a 12 month high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

