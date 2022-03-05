Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. 889,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,906. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

