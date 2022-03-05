Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

