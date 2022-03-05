Bank of America Downgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Neutral

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $300.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $185.12 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 39.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

