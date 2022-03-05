Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

