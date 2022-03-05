Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 439.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Apria worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 1,114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 290,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 252,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter.

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

NYSE:APR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3,433.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $145,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Figueroa sold 17,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,847 shares of company stock worth $12,723,067 in the last three months.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

