Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,053 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

