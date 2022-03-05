Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 46,319 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
