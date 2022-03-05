Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 46,319 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTN. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.