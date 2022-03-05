Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after buying an additional 4,156,114 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 734.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

