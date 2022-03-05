B. Riley Cuts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $62.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

