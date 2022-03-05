B. Riley Comments on Century Aluminum’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CENX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CENX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

