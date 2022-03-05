Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cowen

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AZYO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZYO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

