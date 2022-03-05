Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AZYO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012. The company has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

In related news, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

