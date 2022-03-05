Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.69) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.69) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.90). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

