Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,048,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AXTG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 493,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Axis Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
Axis Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axis Technologies Group (AXTG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.