Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,048,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXTG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 493,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Axis Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

